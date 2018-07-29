#Journalism: Washington Post asks for help identifying Trump’s golf partners

The Washington Post is soliciting help from the public to identify some of President Trump‘s golf partners on dozens of outings since he entered office.

The Post issued a call Friday seeking tips to identify who might have golfed with Trump on 81 of the 111 days he is believed to have hit the links since becoming president.

Only a few of Trump’s golf partners since he has become president are known, a list that includes foreign leaders such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as GOP lawmakers, Fox News personalities and others.

The Post is asking readers to submit tips regarding specific days during Trump’s presidency when he is thought to have golfed with a partner, citing a need for transparency for those whom the president spends hours with in a private setting.

The newspaper cited Trump’s propensity to play in private settings away from cameras as a reason why identifying his partners has been so difficult. – READ MORE

A local activist hopes to bring the ‘Baby Trump blimp’—a giant balloon characterizing President Trump as a screaming orange baby—to the president’s New Jersey golf club.

The balloon made waves outside the Houses of Parliament in London last week as President Trump visited U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Didier Jimenez-Casto, an activist from Hillsborough, New Jersey, has banded together with local organizers in an effort to have the balloon shipped to the U.S.

The “Fund To Bring Baby Trump To America” raised nearly $6,200 as of Monday morning, more than its original $4,500 goal. Jimenez-Castro hopes to fly the balloon at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The activist expects to receive the 20-foot tall balloon by mid-August.– READ MORE

