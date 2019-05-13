Trump Throws a Dem Talking Point Back in Their Face, Says They Have Their Own ‘Constitutional Crisis’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to throw a Democrat talking point back in their faces after weeks of them claiming he created a “Constitutional crisis.”

As IJR Blue reported, several prominent Democrats have claimed that President Trump created a Constitutional crisis by allowing Attorney General William Barr to refuse to remove the redactions from protected information about the grand jury.

Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) have used the phrase “Constitutional crisis” to attack the Trump administration. Nadler, in particular, has used the phrase to defend himself as he pushes contempt charges against Barr forward.

The “Constitutional Crisis” is the Democrats refusing to work. Let them start by fixing the mess that their Immigration Laws have caused at the Southern Border. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

Because Democrats are trying to monopolize the phrase and use it against his administration, Trump took to Twitter and threw the phrase back in the face of his opponents. Trump claimed that Democrats in Congress have created a “Constitutional crisis” of their own by refusing to legislate. – READ MORE