Crenshaw Rips Democrats: ‘Every Single Democrat In The House of Representatives Does Want Open Borders’

Bartiromo prompted Crenshaw’s remarks by noting that although Crenshaw wanted more detention space for the immigrants, the Democrats have fought against it.

Crenshaw then launched his attack:

Right. And you hit the nail on the head. They don’t want more detention space. You have to ask yourself, what is their actual goal? Here’s a real problem. I speak to constituents, Democrat and Republican. There are no constituents that I have met who want open borders. But every single Democrat in the House of Representatives does want open borders. And you can tell they want that because of the policies that they’re pushing. If you are not for more detention space, it’s because you want them caught and released. And, like you said, they might have a court date that’s eight years in the future. I mean, it’s an enormous amount of time, which effectively means open borders.

And again, this is not fair to legal immigrants who want to do it the right way. This is not fair to legal asylum claimees who want to do it the right way. They’re around the world, by the way. People around the world who want to claim asylum in the United states are now confronted with a system that’s completely overwhelmed. They have no chance of getting in. Why? Because our good intentions have gotten in our own way. And it’s bad for immigrants. – READ MORE