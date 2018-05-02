Trump threatens to use presidential ‘powers’ to intervene in ‘rigged’ Justice Department

President Trump lashed out at his own Justice Department again on Wednesday, tearing into officials for not cooperating with document requests from congressional Republicans while warning he could “use the powers” of the presidency to intervene in the dispute.

“A Rigged System – They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress,” the president tweeted, in an apparent swipe at the Justice Department.

A Rigged System – They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal “justice?” At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

Trump said, “What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal ‘justice?’ At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!”

The president didn’t specify the documents he says the DOJ won’t release. He also didn’t say which presidential powers he is referring to, though it could be anything from declassifying files to extracting documents sought by Congress to perhaps intervening in the Russia probe.

Last week, Trump said during an interview on “Fox and Friends” that he tries to “stay away” from the Justice Department’s affairs, “but at some point I won’t.” He suggested the DOJ hasn’t adequately scrutinized former FBI Director James Comey and others amid the focus on the Russia probe.

“Our Justice Department should be looking at that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia. There is no collusion with me and Russia, and everyone knows that,” Trump said in the interview.

