House lawmakers formally nominate Trump for 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

A group of 18 Republican lawmakers have signed their names to a letter formally nominating President Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize — the latest development in a growing push to award the president the honor for his work toward peace in the Korean Peninsula.

The letter, sent by Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind. to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday, and signed by 17 other members, says Trump has worked “tirelessly to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region.”

“His Administration successfully united the international community, including China, to impose one of the most successful international sanctions regimes in history,” the letter says. “The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.”

5.2.18 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Letter by Fox News on Scribd

The letter is signed by 17 other members, including Reps Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Diane Black, R-Tenn., and Steve King, R-Iowa.

“Although North Korea has evaded demands from the international community to cease its aggression for decades, President Trump’s peace through strength policies are working and bringing peace to the Korean peninsula,” the letter says. “We can think of no one more deserving of the Committee’s recognition in 2019 than President Trump for his tireless work to bring peace to our world.” – READ MORE

