Trump Threatens to Cut off Funding to Palestinians Over ‘Disrespect’ of Pence (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is using the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to remind other world leaders that he views international diplomacy as a protection racket.

The targets of this routine on Thursday were the Palestinians and the hundreds of millions of dollars in aid they receive from the U.S. Trump is threatening to cut off these funds if the Palestinians do not return to the negotiating table to work on a peace deal with Israel.

What have the Palestinians done to earn Trump’s ire? Behaved like Artie Bucco at the Fazios’ anniversary dinner, apparently. This is what Trump said to the press during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Vast amounts of funds, money, that we give to the Palestinians. We give hundreds of millions of dollars. … And when they disrespected us a week ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them and we give them hundreds of millions of dollars in aid and support … That money is on the table, that money’s not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace.” – READ MORE

DAVOS, Switzerland — French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he would not recognize Palestine as an independent state as a reaction to US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“I will not take any decision in reaction to any decision,” Macron told reporters in response to a Times of Israel question on the potential recognition of a Palestinian state. The comments came during a photo op with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of their closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Several European nations, including Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Slovenia, are reportedly mulling recognizing an independent Palestine in response to Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem. The Slovenian foreign minister has already confirmed his country’s intention. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, whose bias against Israel has been well-documented, has once again illustrated how partial he is toward the Palestinian Authority, according to the Israeli newspaper Ma’ariv, telling a close associate of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Abbas should “hold on and be strong …that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands.”

Kerry reportedly met Hussein Agha in London; Agha then reported back to PA officials in Ramallah. A senior PA official confirmed the meeting to Ma’ariv. He allegedly told Agha that Trump will not remain president for a long time.

Kerry apparently told Agha he would help them present their own peace plan by utilizing any and all of his contacts, including those in Europe and the international community, suggesting, “Maybe it is time for the Palestinians to define their peace principles and present a positive plan.” Kerry reportedly requested that Abbas refrain from attacking the current administration or America in general and restrict himself to attacks on Trump personally, allegedly using derogatory terms to describe Trump. – READ MORE