WATCH: After Reporter Asks Trump if He’ll ‘Testify Under Oath’ for Mueller, He Stumps Her With Hillary Question

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I’ll give you an idea. She didn’t do it under oath. – READ MORE

President Trump on Friday denied reports that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in June and only backed down after his White House counsel refused to carry out the instruction and threatened to resign.

Trump, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum, was asked directly about The New York Times’ story and said it was “fake news, folks, fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories.”

The Times’ report said that White House lawyer Don McGahn said he would not deliver the order to the Justice Department, according to The Times, which cites four people familiar with the request by the president.

Trump argued at the time that Mueller could not be fair because of a dispute over golf club fees that he said Mueller owed at a Trump golf club in Sterling, Va, the report said. The president also believed Mueller he had a conflict of interest because he worked for the same law firm that was representing Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that he is “looking forward” to being questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — under oath — in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said at the White House. As for the session would occur, Trump said, “I guess they’re talking about two or three weeks…. I’d like to do that as soon as possible.”

“But I’d love to do it,” he declared. Trump again insisted there has been no collusion — and no obstruction of justice in the May firing of FBI director James Comey. “Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it.”

During an exchange with reporters, Trump vowed to do the interview under oath — “subject to my lawyers.” – READ MORE