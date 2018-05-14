Trump thanks North Korea for plan to dismantle nuke site

President Donald Trump responded Saturday to North Korea’s announcement that it plans to dismantle its nuclear test site in less than two weeks, meaning the job would be finished before Trump’s planned summit with Kim Jong Un next month.

“Thank you,” the president tweeted in reaction to the news, adding the move was “a very smart and gracious gesture!”

North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

Earlier in the day, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the hermit Kingdom plans to destroy all of the tunnels at the country’s northeastern testing ground by an explosion, as well as remove the observation and research facilities and guard units at the site. – READ MORE

