Benedict Cumberbatch: I’ll Turn Down A Role If My Female Co-Star Isn’t Paid Equally

Last week, Internet feminists became enraged after finding out that Bryce Dallas Howard was paid $2 million less than her A-list action hero “Jurassic World” co-star Chris Pratt.

In the wake of that outrage, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars alongside Pratt in Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” as a member of the Avengers, told press that he would no longer consider projects where he is paid more than his female co-stars.

“Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism,” Cumberbatch told Radio Times magazine. “Look at your quotas. Ask what women are being paid, and say: ‘If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it.’”

Cumberbatch also pushed his new production company, SunnyMarch, which he says is a “female-focused” company: “I’m proud that Adam [Ackland] and I are the only men in our production company; our next project is a female story with a female lens about motherhood, in a time of environmental disaster. If it’s centered around my name, to get investors, then we can use that attention for a raft of female projects. Half the audience is female!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1