Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘they must pay’ for security amid reported move to US

President Trump on Sunday didn’t offer the warmest greeting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reports that they had relocated from Canada to the U.S.

A source told People Magazine last week that the royal couple relocated from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, Markle’s hometown.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, have been staying in a secluded compound and have stuck close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, the magazine reported. It’s unclear when the couple made the move.

However, in a tweet from the president on Sunday, it became clear that U.S. taxpayers were not footing the bill for their security.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump exclaimed.

