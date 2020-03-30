Country star Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus complications at age 61

Country star Joe Diffie has died at the age of 61 following a battle with coronavirus.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Diffie’s reps obtained by Fox News.

“GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read. “His family respects their privacy at this time.”

Diffie’s rep offered a statement from Diffie last Friday, confirming his diagnosis with the virus.

“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie, 61, said in the Friday statement. – read more

