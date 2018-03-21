Politics
Trump takes swipe at his DOJ over illegal immigrant licenses case in Arizona
President Trump on Wednesday dinged his own Justice Department for not urging the Supreme Court to take up a case involving driver’s licenses for young illegal immigrants.
“Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is rejecting Arizona’s plea to stop issuing driver’s licenses to young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who are protected from deportation. – READ MORE