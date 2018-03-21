Trump takes swipe at his DOJ over illegal immigrant licenses case in Arizona

President Trump on Wednesday dinged his own Justice Department for not urging the Supreme Court to take up a case involving driver’s licenses for young illegal immigrants.

“Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review.”

Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is rejecting Arizona’s plea to stop issuing driver’s licenses to young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who are protected from deportation. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1