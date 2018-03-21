Technology World
YouTube comedian convicted of hate crime after teaching Nazi salute to dog
A popular YouTuber was convicted of a hate crime in Britain on Tuesday after teaching a pet dog to give a Nazi salute and posting the video online.
Mark Meechan, better known as Count Dankula, was found guilty under the Communications Act after posting a video showing his girlfriend’s dog reacting to phrases such as “Sieg Heil” and “Gas the Jews” with what appears to be a Nazi salute.
Sheriff Derek O’Carroll said Meechan’s video was “grossly offensive” and did not buy the man’s defense that it was merely a joke to annoy his girlfriend, the Herald Scotland reported.
The YouTuber’s case became widely known after he was arrested in 2016 when the video went viral. – READ MORE