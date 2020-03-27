Trump Takes Jab at Bloomberg During Press Conference: ‘How’s Michael’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump took a jab at one of his former political rivals during Thursday’s press conference — calling on a reporter from Bloomberg and joking, “How’s Michael?”

The president’s icy relationship with the press has not warmed up during the coronavirus pandemic, though he now appears before them every day as his coronavirus task force briefs the nation on the virus.

President Trump asks reporter what news organization he is with and reporter replies, “Bloomberg News” “How’s Michael doing, good?” pic.twitter.com/9imYeFNEnu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2020

After asking who the reporter was with, in which he said Bloomberg, Trump asked, “How’s Michael doing? Good?” The reporter then laughed and continued to proceed with his question. – READ MORE

