WHO chief’s questionable past comes into focus following coronavirus response

The head of the World Health Organization, in charge of making life or death decisions on a grand scale, has been accused of covering up cholera epidemics, supporting a terrorist organization and inflating his resume to claim he conquered malaria and HIV.

Tedros Adhanom Ghegreyesus’ campaign to rewrite his questionable past has some wondering whether he is the right fit to lead the global agency through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tedros is the second-to-last person who should be heading the world World Health Organization at this time,” foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang told Fox News. “The last person is (Chinese President) Xi Jinping.

The Ethiopian official, who was elected to lead the WHO in 2017, has been accused of cozying up to countries like China that have pledged millions of dollars to the agency.

Last week, Tedros applauded Xi for his efforts to contain and control the novel coronavirus that is widely thought to have originated in a Wuhan, China seafood market.

(…)

Tedros, the first African picked to lead the international health agency, has been under a microscope for years. And his rise to power hasn’t been an easy one.

He landed his current job after three rounds of secret-ballot voting where he knocked out Dr. Sania Nishtar, of Pakistan, and Dr. David Nabarro, of Britain.

Just ahead of the vote, Tedros was accused of covering up three cholera epidemics in Ethiopia when he was health minister. Tedros denied the allegations and claimed they were made as part of a “last-minute smear campaign” against him.

At the time, Lawrence Gostin, the director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, called out Ethiopia’s long history of denying cholera outbreaks even as they were going through them and said some of those outbreaks took place on Tedros’ watch. Gostin said he went public with his concerns because he feared that with Tedros at the helm of the WHO, the agency “might lose its legitimacy.” – READ MORE

