Trump Suspends Payments on Federal Student Loans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

President Donald Trump is suspending payments on federal student loans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force held a news conference to give an update about the administration’s response efforts.

During the press conference, Trump confirmed he is pausing all student loan payments on federally held loans. He also announced the interest will not accrue on those loans. The president has indicated that the order is effective immediately.

He also encouraged students to contact lenders in an effort to communicate. The order is effective for the next 60 days. However, Trump did indicate that the order could be extended depending on whether or not the coronavirus outbreak is contained by that time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --