Chinese State Communist Propaganda Promotes Hillary’s Coronavirus Attacks On Trump

Chinese state communist propaganda promoted a tweet from Democrat Hillary Clinton on Friday that contained misleading information about President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, which originated in China.
It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg
— Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020
Chinese state media took a screenshot of Clinton’s tweet and wrote: “Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday critiqued President Donald Trump’s recent usage of ‘Chinese Virus’ to refer to the #COVID19 as ‘racist rhetoric,’ which is an attempt to eclipse his poor response in curbing the virus outbreak.”
Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian promoted the tweet, writing, “It is true. Justice always speak loudly.” – READ MORE
