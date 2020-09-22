Trump: Supreme Court pick to be announced Saturday at White House

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’ll announce his choice for the Supreme Court this coming Saturday at the White House.

The president added, “Exact time TBA.”

Trump has vowed to announce a pick for the high court promptly. The seat was vacated on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday at age 87 following cancer complications.

Trump on Monday reiterated during a campaign rally that he will nominate a woman to the high court. Sources told Fox News that the president has already met with 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett. – READ MORE

