Lindsey Graham sides with Trump on filling Supreme Court vacancy: ‘I fully understand’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who once said he wouldn’t confirm a President Trump Supreme Court nominee in an election year, announced Saturday that he’s changed his mind on filling the high court vacancy.

Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an “obligation” to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”

“I fully understand where President is coming from,” Graham, R-S.C., tweeted in response.

Graham is the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and will lead confirmation hearings for Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee.

Graham backed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s move in 2016 to block Senate confirmation hearings on Merrick Garland in the last year of President Obama’s presidency. He told Democrats at the time to “use my words against me” if the Supreme Court vacancy should happen during an election year of a Republican president. – READ MORE

