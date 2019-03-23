Trump Supporters at Mar-a-Lago Shout ‘Lock Her Up’ as Mueller Investigation Ends

President Donald Trump was at his Florida club at Mar-a-Lago when the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller was delivered on Friday.

The news of no new indictments in the Mueller report was enough to cheer Trump supporters who attended a fundraiser hosted by Palm Beach County Republicans where Sen. Lindsey Graham was the keynote speaker.

“If Lindsey’s speaking, I want to come down here,” Trump said, according to a video posted on Twitter. “For two reasons. No. 1: he’s a great speaker. And No. 2, I know if I’m here, he’s not going to say anything bad about me.”

Graham did not disappoint.

He called for an investigation into Clinton and the origins of the phony dossier, according to a CNN reporter.

That sparked chants of "Lock her up!" among cheerful supporters.