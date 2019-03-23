CNN Reacts to Mueller News: ‘Huge Victory for the President,’ Trump ‘Vindicated’

A panel on CNN’s Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer reacted live on air to news that the Mueller report has concluded and resulted in no new indictments by admitting that President Trump has won a “huge victory.”

“He’s been vindicated by them,” Evan Pérez said of President Trump and the Mueller report.

“And then he’s now vindicated, exactly,” Gloria Borger said.

Later, a panel member concluded that the Mueller report was in fact a “huge victory” for President Trump.

“A couple of victories here,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz said.

“The president did not have to sit down for an interview. They were so concerned about that, because he’d get caught up in lies–and there’d be perjury traps. Okay, so that’s now over. No more people being indicted. Sealed, unsealed–no more indictments. Mueller is done. Huge victory for the president,” he said. – READ MORE