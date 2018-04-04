Trump supporter attacked by 2 women at DC restaurant, police say

A woman was assaulted at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., for supporting President Trump, police said Monday, releasing images of the incident as they try to track down the suspects.

Cops are looking for two females who allegedly perpetrated the attack around 1 a.m. on March 16, outside the Surfside restaurant in northwest D.C.

A silent, 43-second surveillance video clip from police shows a woman wearing a white jacket and crop top lunging toward a person off-camera who appears to be recording her. The woman apparently tries to snatch the camera as the video image shook.

READ MORE