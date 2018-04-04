True Pundit

Organizers of US-bound immigrant caravan accuse Trump of ‘bullying,’ ‘threats of mass violence’

Posted on
The organization behind the 1,000-person strong caravan of Central Americans surging toward the United States’ southern border accused President Trump on Monday of “bullying” immigrants and threatening “mass violence” — while Trump again warned the advancing procession “had better be stopped.”

Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or People Without Borders, fired back at Trump after the president’s Twitter tirade urging Congress to invoke the “nuclear option” — requiring only a simple majority to pass legislation — in order to pass bills for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and tough immigration reform

Central American migrant children play with a piÃÂ±ata during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via Crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist group, at a sports center as the caravan stops for a few days in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. A Mexican government official said the caravans are tolerated because migrants have a right under Mexican law to request asylum in Mexico or to request a humanitarian visa allowing travel to the U.S. border to seek asylum in the United States. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

The caravan with more than 1,000 Central Americans is traveling toward the U.S. border. (AP)

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning the caravan, estimated to be carrying more than 1,000 Central Americans, “had better be stopped” before reaching the U.S. border with Mexico.

“The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our ‘Weak Laws’ Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!” Trump tweeted.

The organization said in a statement that Trump was using news of the caravan to threaten DACA recipients and force Congress to pass his favored legislation.

Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or "Via crucis," set up camp at a sports center during the caravan's few-day's stop in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, April 2, 2018. The annual caravans have been held in southern Mexico for years as an Easter-season protest against the kidnappings, extortion, beatings and killings suffered by many Central American migrants as they cross Mexico. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

The caravan has been traveling through Mexico in the last week. (AP)

“On April 1st, the U.S. President opportunistically invoked refugee caravans as a pretext for threatening immigrants already in the country, specifically DACA recipients, with a so-called ‘Nuclear Option’ to remove their protections from detention and deportation,” the organization said.

 

. – READ MORE

