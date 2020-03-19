Trump Stimulus Plan Aims To Give $2,000 To Many Americans

A massive emergency stimulus package proposed by the White House will direct two $1,000 checks to many Americans, according to administration officials.

“White House officials are working with congressional Republicans on an emergency stimulus package that could send two $1,000 checks to many Americans and also devote $300 billion towards helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs, according to two senior administration officials,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. “No final decisions have been made and talks with Republican leaders remain fluid, but the growing scale of the $1 trillion rescue plan is coming into sharper focus.”

“The White House will still need backing from Democrats before any plan can be pushed into law, but many Democrats have said they would support sending cash payments to Americans who are struggling to pay bills because of the virus’s economic impact. Still, multiple levels of negotiations remain,” the Post’s Erica Werner and Jeff Stein note.

While the Senate takes steps to pass a more modest coronavirus relief bill, the White House has been in talks with congressional leaders about its sizable stimulus package that would amount to over $900 billion in tax cuts, loan options, and payments to Americans who qualify for the emergency relief checks. – READ MORE

