Coronavirus: California Prepared for Martial Law Possibility

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Tuesday that the state is prepared for the possibility of declaring martial law in an effort to combat the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

“e have the ability to do martial law … if we feel the necessity,” Newsom said during a press conference on California’s ongoing response to the deadly illness. In what would be an extraordinary measure, martial law is the suspension of ordinary law and the imposition of direct military control of a population. The governor has already placed the California National Guard on alert for humanitarian duties, including food distribution and public safety activities.

California, which approved $1.1 billion in emergency funding on Monday, may exceed the state’s roughly $21 billion in reserves, warned Newsom. “The magnitude of this moment may exceed those reserves,” he said.

Newsom also gave an assessment on the status of California schools, stating that “few if any” will reopen before summer.

U.S. and California health officials have repeatedly warned that the virus could have a devastating impact and that the timetable for controlling it is not known. President Donald Trump on Monday said the crisis could last until August. – READ MORE

