Trump Space Force: Here’s when details will be released

Trump’s proposal to create the Space Force – which the White House has said will constitute the sixth branch of the U.S. military – could soon be detailed by the administration.

The Pentagon is aiming to include provisions for the force in its 2020 budget request, which means it will have enough details by early 2019 to calculate estimated costs, as reported by The Associated Press.

Early estimates provided by the U.S. Air Force suggested the U.S. could spend nearly $13 billion on the new initiative throughout its first five years, with $3.3 billion being spent in the first year.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Trump announced his intentions to create the Space Force in June, though it remains unclear exactly what the agency would look like. He issued a directive for the Pentagon to begin laying the groundwork for military branch in August.