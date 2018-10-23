George Soros and his ‘rented evangelicals’ outed by Christian leaders

A new video from the American Association of Evangelicalsreveals how George Soros, through his many funding ventures, has been busily infiltrating the Christian base in America to divide, and ultimately conquer, the religious minded within the Republican Party.

Truly, with the left, political wars know no bounds. Nothing’s sacred; not when it comes to the leftists’ drive to succeed.

Here’s what AAE put out in a press release: “Democrat ministers Rev. Jim Wallis and allies are now touring many states on ‘Vote Common Good’ buses to … split the evangelical vote before the mid-term elections. The AAE video features the newly released voice recording of [Jim] Wallis of Sojourners as he publicly denied that he was a recipient of Soros funding.”

But guess what?

His denial’s proven a bit — umm, wrong.

Soros-tied Open Society money and grant dollars have not only flowed by the hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Sojourners, AAE reported. But Soros-tied Open Society money and grant dollars have been flowing to the Sojourners for some time.

“Soros Funding of Sojourners Is Only the Tip of the Iceberg,” wrote National Review in August of 2010.

“George Soros Funding Jim Wallis and Sojourners,” wrote Crisis Magazine that same month and year, which went on to report: “The funding from Soros’s foundation, The Open Society, was revealed by Marvin Olasky in World magazine.” – READ MORE