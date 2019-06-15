Trump Sounds Off on Pelosi’s ‘Disgraceful Statement’ After She Accused Him of a ‘Criminal Cover-Up’

President Donald Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her criticism of his recent comments about foreign intelligence during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

“I’ll go with what Mark Levin said, cause nobody could say it better,” said Trump. “It’s a fascist statement, it’s a disgraceful statement, I call her ‘nervous Nancy,’ she’s a nervous wreck. And I’ll tell you what, for her to make a statement like that is outrageous.”

He criticized members of her party for their actions during the 2016 election, claiming that their actions were criminal.

“Her party got caught spying and if you look at what happened,” Trump said. “Hillary Clinton, with the money that ultimately went to Russia for the fake dossier, that total fake pile of stuff … that’s the criminal.” – read more