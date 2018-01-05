Trump sounds call for voter ID laws to fix ‘rigged’ system, after disbanding fraud panel

President Trump called Thursday for new “Voter I.D.” laws, just hours after dissolving his presidential commission on voter fraud.

The president disbanded the controversial panel focused on “election integrity,” blaming a refusal by more than a dozen states to provide what he called “basic information.”

“Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D.,” Trump tweeted.

Many mostly Democrat States refused to hand over data from the 2016 Election to the Commission On Voter Fraud. They fought hard that the Commission not see their records or methods because they know that many people are voting illegally. System is rigged, must go to Voter I.D. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

The commission was led by Vice President Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. They asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to hand over personal voter data including voters’ names, voting histories and party affiliations. – READ MORE

