Iran Protests Grow Stronger: Shouts Of ‘Death To Khameini!’

The revolt against the theocratic and despotic mullahs in Iran is reaching new levels.

On Thursday night, crowds shouted “Death to Khameini,” in reference to Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who has been in that position since 1989; he was president of Iran from 1981 to 1989.

Protesters demonstrated their rage against Khameini despite the presence of government forces: