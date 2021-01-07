Trump Slams Pence, Says VP ‘Didn’t Have The Courage’ To Flip Election

President Trump has taken to Twitter to express outrage at Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier in the day said he wouldn’t interfere with the results of the 2020 election.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump tweeted, adding: “USA demands the truth!”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has officially thrown Trump under the bus, saying on a Wednesday statement that the election wasn’t stolen, and that overruling voters would ‘damage the republic forever.’- READ MORE

