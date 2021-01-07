Clinton Claims Trump Has ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ and Is Trying To ‘Distract’ From the ‘Fact That He Lost’

Former Secretary State of Hillary Clinton is blasting President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Clinton wrote in a tweet on Monday, “What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal—to distract people from the fact that he lost.”

“He doesn’t care that the costs are America’s health, security, and our very democracy,” she added.

Clinton also turned her attention to Congressional Republicans’ efforts to overturn the presidential election, “Georgia voters, along with a clear majority of Americans, chose Joe Biden to be their president. Trump can’t change that, no matter how many oaths he breaks.” – READ MORE

