Trump Slams NYT After Leaker Reveals Pivot From ‘Russiagate’ To ‘Racism Witch Hunt’

President Trump slammed the “failing New York Times” on Sunday after leaked comments from executive editor Dean Baquet revealed that the paper is pivoting from the Russia narrative (which he described as being “a little tiny bit flat-footed”) to ‘Trump is a racist.’

…..”Journalism” has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware! #CROOKEDJOURNALISM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

“The failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from the Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding “‘Journalism’ has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware! The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware!”

Trump has been dinging the Times all weekend over Baquet Monday comments, which were covertly recorded and sent to Slate. – READ MORE