Ilhan Omar’s district named worst district for black Americans in US; Dems represent 25 of worst 30

Financial website 24/7 Wall Street released the details of its study last week that sought to measure “socioeconomic disparities between black and white Americans by congressional districts to identify the worst congressional districts for black Americans.”

Researchers studied several key metrics using data from the U.S. Census Bureau: cost of living-adjusted median household income, unemployment and poverty rates, educational attainment, and homeownership rates.

The data showed that Omar’s district has the greatest socioeconomic disparities between black and white Americans of any congressional district in the U.S.

Ironically, each of the five worst districts for black Americans are represented by Democrats. In fact, Democrats represent 25 of the worst 30 congressional districts for black Americans, the study found. – READ MORE