Trump Slams Democrats Hoping for a Recession: ‘I Always Find a Way to Win’

President Donald Trump slammed the Left on Friday for wanting the economy to go south in the hopes that he won’t get re-elected.

In a message directly to the American people, Trump tweeted, “The Economy is strong and good, whereas the rest of the world is not doing so well. Despite this the Fake News Media, together with their Partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to convince people that we are in, or will soon be going into, a Recession. They are willing to lose their wealth, or a big part of it, just for the possibility of winning the Election. But it won’t work because I always find a way to win, especially for the people! The greatest political movement in the history of our Country will have another big win in 2020!”

Trump understands how worries over a potentially bad economy can affect the market, telling reporters on Tuesday, “I think the word ‘recession’ is a word that’s inappropriate because it’s just a word that certain people — I’m going to be kind — certain people, and the media, are trying to build up because they’d love to see a recession. We’re very far from a recession.” – READ MORE