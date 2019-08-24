ABC News Chooses ‘Full-on Trump Combatant’ as Debate Moderator

One of ABC’s moderators for the next Democratic presidential primary debate is a journalist who has said it is impossible to be “neutral” on President Donald Trump.

This week ABC News unveiled its moderators for September’s debate, and one is the influential Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, who’s known as a “Trump combatant.” Ramos will moderate the debate alongside George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, and Linsey Davis.

The Hill’s Joe Concha called attention to Ramos’s vocal political views in an op-ed Thursday. Concha wrote that Ramos is “an opinion-maker, particularly on immigration — and an activist,” pointing to Ramos’s past writing on how journalists should react to the Trump presidency.

"It doesn't matter who you are — a journalist, a politician or a voter — we'll all be judged by how we responded to Donald Trump. … neutrality is not an option," Ramos wrote in a 2016 Time essay.