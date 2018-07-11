Trump Slams Countries with Official Sanctions for Refusing To Take Back Deported Citizens

The Trump administration has hit certain government officials from Myanmar and Laos with visa sanctions as punishment for both countries’ refusal to take back their citizens the U.S. is trying to deport, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

Going forward, the U.S. embassy in Rangoon, Myanmar, will halt the issuance of tourist and business nonimmigrant visas to senior officials in the ministries of Labor, Immigration, Population and Home Affairs.

In Laos, the U.S. mission will no longer grant tourist and business nonimmigrant visas to senior officials from the Laotian Ministry of Public Security.

The restrictions also apply to the officials’ immediate families, DHS said.

The sanctions come after a review by DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who determined that Myanmar and Laos have “denied or unreasonably delayed” accepting citizens ordered removed from the U.S. – READ MORE

The Trump administration beat the president’s goal of trimming new refugee admissions from the 100,000 brought in by former President Obama, slashing the population by 66 percent.

In fact, for the first time, the U.S. resettled fewer refugees than the rest of the world, but still more than another other country.

New data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees showed that the U.S. took in 33,000 refugees last year, down from 97,000 under Obama, who had pushed to raise the ceiling to 110,000.

President Trump vowed to reverse that flow, raising concerns that refugees were not being vetted well by the United Nations. He pushed to cut refugees to 45,000 a year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1