Trump signs VA reform bill without Democratic co-author

President Trump on Wednesday signed a sweeping, bipartisan bill designed to expand veterans’ access to private health care, at a ceremony that excluded its Senate Democratic co-author.

During the event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump framed the bill as a fulfillment of his campaign promise to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) scandal-plagued health program.

“You’ve fulfilled your duty to our nation with tremendous loyalty and courage, and with the signing of this veterans’ choice legislation, we take one more crucial step in fulfilling our duty to you,” he said.

The bill allows veterans to see private physicians if they do not receive needed treatment from VA medical facilities, as long as it is approved by a health provider. It is designed to replace the existing private provider program, known as VA Choice. – READ MORE

