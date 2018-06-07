Science
Rainbow spotted in crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano
Amid the ongoing destruction as lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has obliterated over 100 homes so far, a spectacular moment was captured Tuesday from the top of the mountain.
A livestream of the Halema’uma’u Crater provided by the U.S. Geological Survey showed a late-afternoon rainbow coming out of the summit caldera.
The rainbow was captured about 5:53 p.m. local time, and only lasted a few minutes before fading away.
Since the eruption began on May 3, corrosive volcanic ash and smoke from ongoing explosions have billowed out of the Halema’uma’u crater, which has left most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park shuttered. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Amid the ongoing destruction as lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed over 100 homes, a spectacular moment was captured Tuesday from the top of the mountain.