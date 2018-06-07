Rainbow spotted in crater of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

Amid the ongoing destruction as lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has obliterated over 100 homes so far, a spectacular moment was captured Tuesday from the top of the mountain.

A livestream of the Halema’uma’u Crater provided by the U.S. Geological Survey showed a late-afternoon rainbow coming out of the summit caldera.

The rainbow was captured about 5:53 p.m. local time, and only lasted a few minutes before fading away.

Since the eruption began on May 3, corrosive volcanic ash and smoke from ongoing explosions have billowed out of the Halema’uma’u crater, which has left most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park shuttered. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1