Trump signs ‘Right to Try,’ says it will save ‘tremendous number of lives’

President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill that would allow those with potentially terminal diseases to try experimental treatments and bypass the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The so-called Right to Try Act of 2017, sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., unanimously passed the Senate last August, and cleared the House last week on a party-line vote of 250-169 — in a win for both Johnson and the Trump administration.

“Today I am proud to keep another promise to the American people as I sign the Right to Try legislation into law,” Trump said Wednesday. “We’re going to be saving tremendous numbers of lives.”

The president said the issue was “very personal” for him.

“As I proudly sign this bill, thousands of terminally ill Americans will have the help, the hope and the fighting chance — and I think it’s going to be better than chance — that they will be cured, that they will be helped, that they will be able to be with their families for a long time, or maybe just for a longer time,” Trump said. “But we’re able to give them the absolute best we have at this current moment, at this current second. We’re going to help a lot of people. It’s an honor to be signing this.”

