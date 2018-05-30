Playboy Bunny Judge Hammers Stormy Daniels’ Attorney: Avenatti Withdraws Motion to Represent Porn Star in Cohen case

Michael Avenatti has withdrawn his request to represent adult-film star Stormy Daniels in the case centered on the FBI raid of President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen.

Shortly after a conference hearing Wednesday in a federal district court in Manhattan, Avenatti withdrew his request to weigh in on the case.

Cohen is reportedly being investigated, among other things, for the $130,000 he paid Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the affair she says she had with Trump.

Avenatti reportedly faced tough questions during the hearing from federal District Judge Kimba Wood, who told him in court on Wednesday he would have to stop his “publicity tour” if he wanted to participate in the case.

Cohen’s attorneys fought hard to keep Avenatti from joining the case, arguing in court filings that he’s has created a “carnival atmosphere” by making public statements and doing national TV appearances in which he’s shared nonpublic information and made misrepresentations about Cohen.

