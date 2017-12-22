Business Politics
Trump signs GOP tax plan and short-term government funding bill on his way out of town
President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a massive $1.4 trillion tax-cut bill, capping a yearlong effort by Republicans to slash tax rates for corporations and individuals.
Trump also signed a short-term spending bill to fund the government, just hours before the midnight Friday deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.
The continuing resolution extends current spending levels through Jan. 19 and funds the popular Children’s Health Insurance Program until March.
“I promised the American people a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas. With final passage of this legislation, that is exactly what they are getting,” Trump said in a recent statement about the tax plan, saying that the legislation pours “rocket fuel” into the U.S. economy. – READ MORE
