Trump signs GOP tax plan and short-term government funding bill on his way out of town

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a massive $1.4 trillion tax-cut bill, capping a yearlong effort by Republicans to slash tax rates for corporations and individuals.

Trump also signed a short-term spending bill to fund the government, just hours before the midnight Friday deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The continuing resolution extends current spending levels through Jan. 19 and funds the popular Children’s Health Insurance Program until March.

“I promised the American people a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas. With final passage of this legislation, that is exactly what they are getting,” Trump said in a recent statement about the tax plan, saying that the legislation pours “rocket fuel” into the U.S. economy. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *