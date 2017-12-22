Politics TV
WATCH: Even CNN Admits Working Families Will Get ‘Damn Good Money’ From GOP Tax Reform
As the GOP tax reform bill was going through Congress, it was noted the media coverage was mostly negative and rhetoric from Democrats was akin to the world ending. CNN’s John King broke away from the hyperbole and said on Wednesday that the tax bill is going to help working-class families.
“Not one Democrat has voted for a bill that cuts taxes by $1.5 trillion,” King said.
“If you’re a working-class family, a lot of people say, ‘Oh it’s only $200, oh it’s only $300,’ if you’re a working-class family living paycheck to paycheck, $200, $300 is damn good money and you are grateful for it,” he added. – READ MORE
