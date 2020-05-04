Trump Signs Executive Order Shielding Nation’s Power Grid From Attack

President Trump on Friday signed the Executive Order on Securing the United States Bulk-Power System over threats foreign adversaries could exploit vulnerabilities in the nation’s power supply network.

The executive order identifies emerging threats by America’s adversaries as they could be plotting attacks. The order establishes a task force to defend the power grid from attacks and interlinks various governmental agencies to share vital information about the network. It also prohibits the use of equipment for the power grid that is manufactured by a foreign adversary.

“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system, which provides the electricity that supports our national defense, vital emergency services, critical infrastructure, economy, and way of life,” the order reads.

President Trump notes in the order that power grids are a target for those “seeking to commit malicious acts,” specifically pointing out that “malicious cyber activities” are significant risks to the economy. – READ MORE

