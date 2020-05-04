Whitmer, Who Rushed to Condemn Kavanaugh, Now Says, ‘I Really Resent’ Having to Talk About Biden

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) weighed in on the sexual assault claim against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday. Comparing the claims against Biden to those against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Whitmer said that not every claim is “equal.” She also told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she resented always getting asked about sexual assault claims, saying the issue reopens “old wounds.” Yet she did not hesitate to reopen those wounds when Christine Blasey Ford accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

As Tapper asked about the claims against Biden and those against Kavanaugh, he noted that Ford did not have the same contemporaneous reports to prove that she told others about the alleged assault shortly after it happened. “You have spoken movingly that you’re a survivor of sexual assault yourself. Why do you believe Biden and not Kavanaugh? Are they not both entitled to the same presumption of innocence, regardless of their political views?” he asked.

“You know, Jake, as a survivor and as a feminist, I’ll say this: We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story. But then we have a duty to vet it. And just because you’re a survivor doesn’t mean that every claim is equal,” the governor responded.

“It means we give them the ability to make their case, and the other side as well, and then make a judgment that is informed,” Whitmer said. She went on to insist that Biden doesn’t have a “pattern” of sexual assault. “I think that for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is.” – READ MORE

