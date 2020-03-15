Trump shrugs off EU anger over coronavirus travel ban: ‘When they raise taxes on us, they don’t consult us’

President Trump on Thursday shrugged off complaints by European Union leaders that they were not consulted before he announced travel restrictions from Europe due to coronavirus — arguing that the E.U. doesn’t alert the U.S. when it raises tariffs.

“We get along well with the European leaders, but we had to make a decision and I didn’t want to take time, and it takes a long time to make the individual calls,” he said in the Oval Office, alongside Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, before adding that he had spoken to some EU leaders before the announcement.

“But we had to move quickly, I mean when they raise taxes on us, they don’t consult us and I think that’s probably one and the same,” he added.

Trump announced late Wednesday that travel from Europe would be restricted for 30 days — although the U.K. and Ireland are not included. The Department of Homeland Security went on to clarify that it affects most foreign nationals who were in Europe’s passport-free “Schengen Area” within 14 days prior to traveling to the U.S. – READ MORE

