Justice Dem Fundraises Off Wuhan Virus, Says School Closures Constitute Voter Suppression

A Justice Democrats-backed candidate is trying to cash in on fears of the Wuhan virus, claiming in a fundraising email that Ohio State University’s decision to cancel classes is a form of voter suppression.

On Monday, the public university canceled all in-person classes and told its nearly 45,000 undergraduate students to stay home through March to contain the coronavirus. Morgan Harper, a far-left Democrat, took to Twitter to criticize the decision.

“First, I want to thank everyone for all they’re doing to keep Ohioans safe,” Harper said on Tuesday. “But I want to point out … how decisions have already been made that could potentially disenfranchise certain populations of voters, including Ohio State students, who have now been told that in-person classes are canceled through the end of the month.”

The coronavirus closure also presented a fundraising opportunity for Harper’s team, which sent out emails on Tuesday urging donors to give to an emergency fund because the “student vote suppressed by coronavirus,” putting Harper at a “huge disadvantage.” – READ MORE

