Trump Shreds Partisan CBS Reporter Weijia Jiang: ‘You Ought To Be Ashamed Of Yourself’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump blasted partisan CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Friday for trying to ask a “gotcha question.”

“Yesterday, Jared Kushner said, ‘the notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile, it’s not supposed to be state’s stockpiles that they then use,’” Jiang said. “What did he mean by ‘our’ given the fact that taxpayers from every state pays for it?”

He handled this very well. pic.twitter.com/85zA1dcYGB — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 3, 2020

“Oh, why are you asking? What’s that, a gotcha, I gotcha, you used the word ‘our,’” Trump fired back. “You know what ‘our’ means? United States of America, that’s what it means. It means United States of America, and then we take that ‘our’ and we distribute it to the states.”

“He’s talking about the federal government,” Trump continued. “I mean, it’s such a basic, simple question, and you try to make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself, you know what, you ought to be ashamed of yourself. It’s such a simple question. He said, ‘our,’ and ‘our’ means for the country, and ‘our’ means for the states because the states are a part of the country. Don’t make it sound bad.” – READ MORE

