Nancy Pelosi: ‘In this Next Bill’ We Hope to Get Vote-by-Mail

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that vote-by-mail is an “essential” part of protecting America’s democracy and claimed there is “no legitimate argument against enacting it.”

Vote-by-mail is essential to protecting the future of our democracy as we confront this public health crisis. There is no legitimate argument against enacting it.

In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi claimed that not supporting vote-by-mail is “not what our founders had in mind” and claimed that the effort would be something Democrats focus on in the next bill.

This is not the first time Pelosi has spoken on the matter pushed by far-left Democrats and many within the mainstream media. – READ MORE

