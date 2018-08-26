    True Pundit

    Trump: Sessions doesn’t understand what’s happening at the DOJ

    President Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessionson Saturday, accusing the former senator of not understanding “what is happening” at the Justice Department under his watch.

    “Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position,” the president tweeted.

    In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Robert Mueller to have a “field day” at the Justice Department after the attorney general’s decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.- READ MORE

    President Trump turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s words back on him Friday morning, urging him to take control of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

    “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!” Trump tweeted.

    Trump earlier this week told Fox News that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.”

    “When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department — I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes — it’s a very, very sad day,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” this week.

    He went on to say he only gave Sessions the attorney general job to reward his loyalty and asked, “What kind of a man is this?”READ MORE

